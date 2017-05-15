Home draw for holders Booth

Parish Cup holders Booth will be expected to make smooth progress to the quarter finals of this year’s competition after being drawn at home to Birchencliffe.

They will face the former Huddersfield Central League side on Sunday, June 4.

Booth, who beat Copley in last year’s final at Sowerby St Peters, overcame current middle section leaders Sowerby Bridge by 59 runs in the first round. Birchencliffe beat fellow newcomers Leymoor by one wicket.

Copley face a tricky trip to Sowerby while Jer Lane have another tough draw. After beating Warley in the first round, Wayne Cotton’s side must travel to Mytholmroyd.

Warley continue their quest to lift the Crossley Shield for a fourth year in a row with a short trip to SBCI.

PARISH CUP, second round: Booth v Birchencliffe, Bridgeholme v Northowram HT, Illingworth St Mary’s v Southowram, Mount v Triangle, Mytholmroyd v Jer Lane, Outlane v Low Moor, Sowerby St Peter’s v Copley, Thornton v Old Town.

CROSSLEY SHIELD, second round: Copley v Booth, Cullingworth v Bridgeholme, Jer Lane v Illingworth St Mary’s, Oxenhope v Sowerby St Peter’s, Queensbury v Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge v Mount, SBCI v Warley, Triangle v Outlane.