Home comforts for Tony and Mel

Finishing in the dark wasn’t much of a problem for Tony Gerrard and Mel Halliday in the fourth Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance meeting of the season at Halifax Golf Club on Tuesday.

The home club pair were clearly very familiar with the Ogden course as they took the am-am honours with a superb score of 49 points.

Early starters Rob Booth and Thomas Thompson of Crosland Heath held on to win the pro-am with a score of 47 points.

Some very high scores were largely due to the event being played from forward tees due to a mis-understanding between the club and organisers. The course was shortened by about 750 yards.

The ground was very wet but the greens, although quite wet, were very good. There was little wind but intermittent drizzle, the fog staying high enough to be insignificant.

Gerrard (10) and Halliday (17) recorded a nett eagle on the eighth hole and 11 nett birdies.

A tie for second place in the am-am was resolved by a back nine count-back. It went in favour of Crosland Heath’s Richard Wimpenny (12) and Simon Whitham (14) over Bradley Hall’s Paul Caldwell (11) and Richard Popps (14) after both had come in with 46 points.

The Crosland Heath pair recorded three eagles and 11 birdies while the Bradley Hall pair had two eagles and eight birdies.

Matthew Lockwood (14) scored a nett albatross on the 15th to finish sixth with fellow Outlane member Martyn Atkinson (12).

Booth had a gross eagle on the 15th and he and partner Thomas (17) had nine birdies.

Nigel Hirst and Andrew McMahon (6) of Dewsbury District were second in the pro-am with 45 points and had 10 birdies.

There was also an eagle on the 15th for Bradley Park’s head professional Tom Wild.

That hole proved by far the easiest with 15 eagles and there was a total of 18 eagles at the other holes.

The last alliance of the year is on Tuesday, November 28 at Halifax Bradley Hall.

Scores - Pro-am: 1, Rob Booth Pro & T.Thompson 17 Crosland Heath 47 pts; 2, N.P.Hirst Pro & A.McMahon 6 Dewsbury 45; 3, S.Race Pro & T.Little 12 Meltham 43; 3, D.Delaney Pro & T.Kent 8 Bradley Hall 43; 3, T.Wild Pro & G.Ward 9 Bradley Park 43; 6, T.Pollard Pro & M.Appleyard 8 Bradley Hall 42; 7, J.Ward Pro & F.Barron 2 Dewsbury 38; 7, E.Lister Pro & D.Davison 5 Bradley Hall 38; 7, D.Arber Pro & C.Carr 12 West End 38.

Am-am: 1, T.Gerrard 10 & M.Halliday 17 Halifax 49 pts; 2, R.Wimpenny 12 & S.Whitham 14 Crosland Heath 46; 3, P.Caldwell 11 & R.Popps 14 Bradley Hall 46; 4, A.Whitworth 2 & S.Hopkinson 7 Bradley Hall 45; 4, S.Beeby 5 & J.Lawton 4 Outlane 45; 6, M.Atkinson 12 & M.Lockwood 14 Outlane 44; 7, R.Andrew 9 & M.Wood 5 Ind. Woodsome 42; 7, O.Shaw 5 & O.Hague 11 Crosland Heath / Bradley Hall 42; 7, N.Hirst 12 & A.Lister 8 Outlane/Ind. Woodsome 42; 7, M.Campbell 8 & R.Langley-Webb 10 Crow Nest Park 42; 11, R.Matthews 6 & P.Ledgard 15 Dewsbury 41; 12, P.Smith 19 & N.Witty 15 Bradley Park/Dewsbury 40; 12, E.Pearson 18 & M.Russell 21 Crosland Heath 40; 12, P.Newey 16 & M.Dempsey 12 Ind. Huddersfield 40; 12, S.Ross 13 & C.McFadzean 5 Bradley Hall 40; 16, A.Mellor 12 & J.Smith 16 Outlane 39; 16, M.Turner 7 & M.Myer 12 Dewsbury 39; 16, R.Speight 5 & F.Speight 10 Dewsbury 39; 19, G.Quinn 20 & S.Spencer 16 Outlane 38; 19, P.O’Flynn 13 & A.McLaughlin 6 Outlane/Ind. Woodsome 38; 19, B.Cassidy 10 & P.Reynolds 14 Outlane 38; 19, B.Thomson 10 & J.Walsh 21 Crosland Heath/Meltham 38; 19, G.Hollingdrake 6 & R.Suddick 14 Bradley Park 38; 19, J.Smith -1 & A.Shaw 2 Bradley Hall 38; 25, M.Waddington 12 & A.Scolefield 8 Bradley Park/Crosland Heath 37; 25, P.Pither 11 & P.Crosse 9 Crosland Heath 37; 25, E.Casper 10 & J.Morris 20 Outlane 37; 25, A.Wallis 9 & S.Hitchenor 8 Crosland Heath 37; 25, S.McKenzie 7 & S.Chamber 16 Meltham 37; 30, J.Broadbent 17 & R.Turner 6 Halifax 36; 30, D.Knapton 14 & S.Beaumont 5 Outlane 36; 30, M.Maude 4 & G.McMahon 5 Meltham 36; 33, D.Mitcheson 15 & D.Middleton 11 Bradley Hall 35; 34, P.Heywood 8 & C.Brook 10 Marsden/Outlane 34; 35, S.Foster 6 & B.Foster 18 Dewsbury 31; 36, B.Page 15 & C.Froggett 18 Bradley Park 30; 37, M.Simmons 25 & K.Bruce 22 Marsden 26.