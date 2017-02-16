Hatzer is history-maker

Hove Edge BC’s Keith Hatzer has become the first ever Yorkshire CGBA president to have two one-year spells in office.

The 57-year-old NHS administration clerk from Greetland was confirmed as Yorkshire president for 2017 at the county body’s AGM at Mirfield Old Bank BC last Saturday.

Hatzer, a colourful character, was previously the Yorkshire president in 2012.

He explained that Yorkshire’s male presidents did the job for two years until the merger with the ladies’ county body in 2008.

The role then became a one-year job and many of the suitable candidates had since had a 12 month spell at the helm.

Halifax BC’s David Armitage had nominated Hatzer for a second stint and he was delighted to accept.

“It is an absolute honour,” said Hatzer, who is expecting a hectic summer supporting the county teams and attending meetings.

Hatzer said he greatly appreciated the support of his wife Donna in fulfilling his duties.