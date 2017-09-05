Happy first birthday to Brighouse Park Run

Brighouse Park Run celebrated its first birthday last weekend with cake, fancy dress and of course running!

Over 300 runners took to the start line at the 5k event which takes place every Saturday morning at Wellholme Park.

In celebration of one year at the park runners completed the course backwards and some dressed up for the occasion with a few unicorns completing the run.

There were sweet treats waiting for runners after they passed through the finish line.