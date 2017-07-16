Hannah’s stamina put to test

Hannah Cockroft is expecting the going to get tougher as she turns her attentions to the longer events at the World Para-athletics Championships at London Stadium.

The 24-year-old from Halifax, unbeaten in major competitions, powered to a world record in Friday’s T34 100m, stopping the clock at 17.18.

Kare Adenegan made it a 1-2 for Great Britain.

Cockroft, who won two golds at the London Olympics in 2012 and three more at Rio four years later, admitted she had felt emotional before the race due to the level of support from the crowd in the capital.

However, once the race was under way it was business as usual for “Hurricane Hannah” who typically blitzed the opposition.

Cockroft will target more success in the 800m final on Monday, followed by the 400m on Thursday as she looks to retain all three of her world titles.

The longer events are more demanding, as Cockroft conceded after Friday’s win when she said: “That’s the easy one out of the way.”

Cockroft said success, particularly in the 800m, was not a formality. However, few people will back against her completing the hat-trick.