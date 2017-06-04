Hannah flies to another record

Hannah Cockroft confirmed herself a Super Hero of the track with another world record yesterday - and put it down to her Wonder Woman underwear.

The 24-year-old wheelchair racer from Halifax continued her record-breaking exploits in a rare outing at the 1500m in Switzerland, clocking a new best of 3:50.22.

Yesterday was “Wonder Woman Day”, marking the release of the film by the same name, and Cockroft posted on Twitter: “The lucky #WonderWoman underwear carried me to a new 1500m WR today.”

The five-time Paralympic gold medallist now holds T34 world records in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m.

She tackled the stamina sapping distance for the first time in three years on the second day of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland.

Cockroft obliterated the previous world record of 4:01.79, set by fellow Briton Mel Nicholls in 2014, having entered the event to test her fitness.

“Hurricane Hannah” had clocked 1:56.71 for the 800m on Friday. That time was second only the one she had set a few days earlier on the fast track at Arbon, also in Switzerland, where she posted three world records.