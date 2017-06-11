Halifax League lower divisions

Only two of the four games in the middle section of the Halifax League started yesterday but both finished, producing wins for Blackley and Southowram.

Blackley, seeking a quick return to the Premier, are nine points clear at the top after a comeback win at home to Great Horton Park Chapel.

They looked in trouble when they only mustered 132, opener Jonathan Stenson getting 52 of them as Stuart Fenton took six for 69.

However, Chapel managed only 103 in reply with Richard Hassall (43) giving the home attack most to think about.

David Jowett was Southowram’s match winner at home to Sowerby Bridge with the only century of the day.

He hit an unbeaten 102, including seven sixes, as the Rams passed their visitors’ 180 for nine with six wickets in hand.

The Bridgeholme versus Shelf and Cullingworth versus Stones games did not start.

Old Town produced the shock result of the day, opening their account for the season with a three-wicket success on the lengthy trip to Upper Hopton in Division Two.

Ali Asghar took four 37 and teamed up with Sajid Khan (three for 41) and Adnan Afzal’s (three for three) to send the hosts packing for 94 runs.

It was then the turn of the visiting batsmen to find it hard going but Ben Hampson’s 27 helped Town to a narrow and very welcome win.

Illingworth St Mary’s extended their lead at the top to 19 points with a four-wicket win at Low Moor HT.

It looked plain sailing when Jamie Moorhouse ran through the home ranks with six for 47, Ben Robertshaw’s three for two helping to finish Low Moor off for 107.

However, Illingworth were grateful to opener Callum Cook for his 58 not out as second change bowler Mark Stokes dismissed five of his teammates and Ryan Williamson another after the visitors had been 61 without loss.

Bradshaw were unable to start on their first trip to Leymoor and Luddenden Foot’s game at Clayton suffered the same fate.

Birchencliffe and Outlane stay level on points after both took six each from a rained off derby.

Omar Latif (83), Adeel Khalid (73) and Faisal Mohammed (51) helped Birchencliffe to 253 with Ben Lawton (five for 38) and Toby Croft (four for 79) the pick of the visiting attack.

Skipper Alex Blagborough made 60 as Outlane reached 141 for four in response.

Mount were six wicket home winners over Greetland thanks to Altaf Hussain’s four for 15 and Anees Rawat’s 50 runs.