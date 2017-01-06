Halifax League format revealed

The structure of the Spenser Wilson Halifax Cricket League for 2017 has been revealed - and there are no surprises.

Following consultation meetings, the league’s executive voted unanimously to opt for a 12-8-12 split of both its first and second eleven competitions for 2017.

The executive had to take into account the arrival of five new clubs - Birchencliffe, Bradley &Colnebridge, Illingworth St Mary’s, Leymoor and Mount - coupled with the demise of Denholme Clough and Old Crossleyans.

The league has 33 clubs but two of them have only one team each. The problem has been solved for this season with Greetland playing in the first elevens’ Second Division and newcomers Bradley & Colnebridge playing in the equivalent second teams’ competition.

A more in-depth study of the potential problems of clubs with only one team will be undertaken shortly with the 2018 season in mind.

The composition of the Sunday League will follow shortly.

FIRST ELEVENS - Premier Division: Booth, Copley, Jer Lane, Mytholmroyd, Northowram HT, Oxenhope, Queensbury, SBCI, Sowerby St Peter’s, Thornton, Triangle, Warley.

First Division: Blackley, Bridgeholme, Cullingworth, Great Horton PC, Low Moor HT, Southowram, Sowerby Bridge, Stones.

Second Division: Birchencliffe, Bradshaw, Clayton, Greetland, Illingworth St Mary’s, Leymoor, Luddenden Foot, Mount, Old Town, Outlane, Shelf, Upper Hopton.

SECOND ELEVENS - Premier Division : Blackley, Booth, Bridgeholme, Copley, Jer Lane, Southowram, Sowerby Bridge, SBCI, Sowerby St Peter’s, Thornton, Triangle, Warley.

First Division : Great Horton PC, Mytholmroyd, Northowram HT, Outlane, Oxenhope, Queensbury, Stones, Upper Hopton.

Second Division : Birchencliffe, Bradley & Colnebridge, Bradshaw, Clayton, Cullingworth, Illingworth St Mary’s, Leymoor, Low Moor HT, Luddenden Foot, Mount, Old Town, Shelf.

Trials for the Halifax Taverners under 15s are at the Cricket Asylum, Sowerby Bridge on Sunday, January 15 from 5.0 to 7.0 pm. All welcome.

From the trial 16 players will be selected for 10 weeks training, starting on Sunday February 5 (5.30 - 7.0pm).

Clubs are asked to send as many players as they want. The cost for the trial is £5.

The side’s festival games will be held over four days from August 6 to 9.