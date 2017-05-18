Greaves pulling out all stops

if the Halifax-Huddersfield Union representative side fails to live up to expections this summer it is unlikely to be down to new boss Frank Greaves.

The former West End and Todmorden player now at Huddersfield Golf Club has taken over the reins from ex-Union president Dave Pullen.

Greaves, who has played 43 times for the local Union, has been preparing meticulously for Sunday’s Yorkshire Inter-District League opener against Leeds at Wakefield GC.

“It is a job I have always wanted to do,” said Greaves. “I have always fancied a chance of putting my brains and managements skills to the test against the likes of Sheffield and York.

“The best day of my career was when we beat Sheffield at Cleckheaton in 2009.”

One of the first tasks Greaves set himself was to try to ensure that the top talents in the area were invited to play.

“When I was asked to do the job I scoured the handicap lists and players in the scratch league. I have a sheet of names with everyone’s appearances for the team since 1973 and their averages.”

Greaves discovered that two of the district’s lowest handicap players, Adam Robinson from Huddersfield and Stuart Atkinson from Dewsbury, had gone under the radar. The pair, who he says had never been asked to play, are in the team for Sunday.

Jim Fairhurst from Bradley Hall is also back in the squad and Greaves has also coaxed three more experienced players, Richard Broadley, Matthew Colcombe and Brad Tupman back into the fold.

Greaves held a squad meeting at Fixby last Sunday. Nineteen players attended and 16 were able to stay and play a round.

The Union team, which won three and lost four matches in 2016, will be sponsored by Stromberg Meanswear, Tom Wild at Bradley Park and Glenbrae this summer.

Greaves is confident ahead of the opener. He said: “Leeds beat us at Outlane last year but we will be a different proposition this time with a stronger team.”

Halifax-Huddersfield (v Leeds): Matthew Colcombe (Longley Park), Tom Hunt (Meltham), Adam Robinson, Brad Tupman, Tom Calvert, Richard Broadley and Josh Morton (all Huddersfield), Daniel Hartley, Stuart Atkinson, Fergus Barron (Dewsbury), Andy Hare (Bradley Hall) and Steve Martin (West End).