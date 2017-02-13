From Yorkshire scholar to the England captaincy - the rise of Joe Root

Joe Root will be named as the new England captain on Monday. Here The Yorkshire Post chronicles the Sheffield batsman’s rise to the top.

1990: Born in Sheffield, December 30

An ever fresher-faced Joe Root at Yorkshire County Cricket Club Academy Team photo call in 2006. (Picture..Simon Wilkinson/SWPIx.com)

2004: Youngest player to be given Yorkshire scholarship at 13.

2006: Sheffield Collegiate first team debut in Yorkshire League alongside father Matt

2007: Yorkshire Academy and Seconds debuts

Joe Root batting for the Yorkshire Acadamy on his journey to the top.

2008: 122 not out for Academy v Scotland U19s

2009: Yorkshire first-team debut, scoring 63 in 40-over game at Headingley v Essex side including Alastair Cook. Root player of series in England U19 tour to Bangladesh

2010: Starred at U19 World Cup

2011: Championship debut for Yorkshire. Hit 66 for England Lions at Scarborough, where he scored first Championship century and finished season with over 1,000 runs.

Root to the top: England's 12th man Billy Root (left) and brother Joe Root pose for a photograph following the first test at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, on May 17, 2013. (Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

2012: Centuries for Lions v Sri Lanka and West Indies. Double-hundred for Yorkshire v Hampshire, and capped

2012: Named as PCA’s and Cricket Writers Club’s Young Player of the Year, hit 73 on Test debut for England at Nagpur v India

2013: First Test hundred, at Headingley, v New Zealand. Youngest England player to score an Ashes century, making 180 v Australia at Lord’s

2014: Maiden one-day international century v West Indies, despite broken thumb. Named in ICC’s ‘Test Team of Year’.

2015: His 1,278 Test runs made him the No 1 batsman in world

2015: Became England’s Test vice-captain, and man-of-series in winning Ashes for second time.

2016: Helped England reach World Twenty20 final and scored more Test runs than anyone in world, including career-best 254 v Pakistan at Old Trafford

2017: Became a father for first time to baby son Alfred before joining England tour of India

2017: February 13, appointed England captain with a Test average of 52.8 from 53 matches.