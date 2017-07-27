Finals day at Chapel

Great Horton Park Chapel stages the climax to the Halifax League’s 13th Twenty/20 competition on Sunday.

Jer Lane and Mytholmroyd, second and third in the league, meet in the first game at 11am.

Both have won the competition before, Jer Lane in 2009 and 2011 and ‘Royd in 2008.

Lane will be particularly keen to lift a Halifax League trophy one more time before departing to play in the Bradford League in 2018.

Royd are hoping for two glorious Sundays in a row as they play Booth in the Parish Cup final at Blackley seven days later.

A second Calder Valley side, Bridgeholme, face Illingworth in the second semi-final at 2pm.

Bridgeholme play in the middle section of the league while the St Mary’s club are carrying everything before them in Division Two after switching from the Aire/Wharfe League.

Bridgeholme have already broken new ground this season by winning the Halifax Sunday League’s Rod Warhurst Cup.

They have made finals day before, losing to SBCI in the semi-finals, and club chief Keith Hudson believes his side could pull off a shock.

“We are very capable of going all the way,” he said.

“You do need everything to go your way on the day but we bat right down to 11 and have seven or eight bowlers.”

Bridgeholme beat Cullingworth by 44 runs in their quarter final while Illingworth denied Great Horton a home appearance with a 35-run success.

Jer Lane and Mytholmroyd had easy wins against Low Moor and Blackley respectively in their last eight games.

The final of the Foster’s-sponsored event is at 5pm.

Jer Lane: W Cotton, I Mirza, R Younmis, I Hall, U Dawood, T Khan, D Laban, J Lister, A Khan, S Collins, N Chowdrey, M Johnson, K Rogers, J Waddington, M Hustler, S Mirza.

Mytholmroyd: T Earle, J Travis, J Earle, M Scholefield, S Hassan, L Sutcliffe, T Ahmed, T Conway, A Gawthrope, J Cowens, A Azam, B Barker.

Bridgeholme: Y Mahmood, B Fielden, C Kibble, O Challis, H Mahmood, N Ali, S Mahmood, O Davy-Day, U Saghir, M Asif, Z Abbass, J Khan, I Davy-Day, Z Harris.

Illingworth: C Cook, D Patchett, A Ali, S Cook, M Curran, H Mehmood, A Mellor, J Moorhouse, S Thompson, M Sewell, M Smith, M Watson, T.Watson.

Umpires: S Pullen and R Taylor.