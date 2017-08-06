Finalists notch league wins

Booth and Mytholmroyd head into today’s Parish Cup final at Blackley in good heart having kept their Halifax League title bids ticking over yesterday.

Leaders Booth had a fairly routine seven wicket home win oer SBCI, who made 197 for seven.

Ollie Benson accounted for Booth’s openers fairly quickly but Robert Laycock hit an unbeaten 87 and received support from Hasnain Wajid (45) before younger brother Richard (33 no) helped him complete victory.

Mytholmroyd registered a 40-run home win over Thornton, who had started the day level on points with them in third.

The runs continued to flow for Royd, who rattled up 284 for seven with Jack Earle (45), Luke Sutcliffe (62), Shazad Hassan (57) and Tom Conway (67) the main contributors.

Earle followed up with four for 20 as Thornton, after being 135 for six, rallied to 244 thanks mainly to Tim Shackleton (60).

Second-placed Jer Lane, like Royd, pulled one point back on Booth with a six-wicket win at next-to-bottom Northowram Hedge Top.

Saeed Mirza took four for 40 as Northowram mustered only 138. Ian Hall’s 54 not out sealed 12 points for the visitors on the pitch, after they had controversially been awarded 12 points off it for the earlier home meeting.

Queensbury blew a great opportunity to ease their relegation fears when they lost by 34 runs at Sowerby St Peters.

Slow bowlers Gurdev Singh (four for 31) and Amjad Ali (five for 23) dismissed Sowerby for 126, after Ben Watkins (24) and Adam Clarke (38) had helped them to 56 without loss.

Visiting top three Azhar Sharif (21), Jamie Priestley (20) and Jacob Slator (28) buckled down but the rest buckled under as Martin Schofield (six for 27) and Watkins (three for 29) set to work and dismissed them for 92.

Ian Hartley took six for 42 as Copley dismissed an Oxenhope side in free fall for 126 in reply to their 200 all out, which featured half-centuries from matthew Rowles and Rishikesh Bhuskute.

Triangle were overwhelming 226-run winners at home to Warley after rattling up 369 for two.

Premier Division: SBCI 197-7, *Booth 199-3 (Rob Laycock 87*, Wajiid 45): pts 3-11. *Copley 200 (Bhuskute 53, M Rowles 50, Dyson 4-70), Oxenhope 126 (Hartley 6-42): pts 12-4. *Mytholmroyd 284-7 (Conway 67, Sutcliffe 62, Hassan 57, J Earle 45), Thornton 244-9 (Shackleton 60, Hutchinson 43, J Earle 4-20): pts 11-5. *Northowram HT 138 (Mirza 4-40), Jer Lane 139-4 (Hall 54*): pts 2-12. *Sowerby St Peter’s 126 (Ali 5-23, Singh 4-31), Queensbury (Schofield 6-27): pts 12-3. Triangle 369-2, Warley 143: pts 12-2.

Points (after 16 games): Booth 147, Jer Lane 141, Mytholmroyd 134, Thornton 128, Sowerby St Peters CC 120, Warley 113, Copley 107, Triangle 107. Oxenhope 104, SBCI 102, Northowram HT 84, Queensbury 78.