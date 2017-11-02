Eagle on first paves way for Hall win

Bradley Hall’s Clive McFadzean and Martin Reddy might have guessed it was going to be their day from the start of yesterday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance meeting at West End.

Reddy, playing off 19, had a nett eagle on the par three opener at the Norton Tower course and he and five handicapper McFadzean went on to add six nett birdies.

They picked up at least two points on ever hole and came in with 44 Stableford points, the best score of the day.

Four pairs in the am-am section came in with 42 points and minor honours were settled on a card count-back.

Crosland Heath’s Simon Whitham (14) and Richard Wimpenny (12) came second from Simon McKenzie (7) of Meltham and Paul Walker (7) of Outlane, who had a nett eagle on the third hole.

Brian Thomson (10) of Crosland Heath and James Walsh (21) of Meltham were fourth with West End’s Graham Thornton (21) and Les Carman (10) left kicking themselves after having to settle for fifth.

The home club pair had nine nett birdies in the first 14 holes but only picked up five points in the last four.

Dewsbury players made it three wins out of three in the pro-am section this season when James Ward and Jonathan Binns (4) came in with 43 points.

They had six nett birdies plus an eagle for Ward on the par five 16th. Ward was making it back to back wins after success on his home course with Fergus Barron.

There was a tie for second place between Ward’s boss Nigel Hirst - winner of the opener at Meltham - partnered by Dewsbury’s Captain Andrew Nicholson (11) and Bradley Hall’s Tim Pollard and Mick Appleyard (8) on 41 points.

The Bradley Hall pair had four nett birdies and Pollard an eagle two at the 360 yard sixth hole.

Home club Captain Derek Turton had a nett eagle on the first hole.

The next Alliance is at Halifax Golf Club on Tuesday, November 14.