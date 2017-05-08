Cup wins for Tod and Walsden

Todmorden maintained their winning start to the season and registered a second win in 24 hours with an easy eight-wicket Worsley Cup win over Great Harwood at Centre Vale yesterday.

The visitors were playing in the competition for the first time and made a disastrous start, losing both openers and professional Ashen Silva whilst scoring just a single.

A fourth wicket stand of 84 between skipper Patrick Swanney (43) and Paul Houldsworth (47) gave the visitors some hope but once the pair had departed the tail folded quickly.

Pro Kelly Smuts, Graham Lalor and Matt Collins each took three wickets as Tod were left requiring just 117 for victory.

Openers Ben Pearson (41) and skipper Andrew Sutcliffe (42) took them most of the way before Smuts stroked 24 not out off 15 balls to seal success.

Walsden made smooth progress in the ECB National Cup yesterday, cruising past visitors Horwich by 130 runs.

A second-wicket stand of 199 between Jake Hooson (112) and Nick Barker (106) paved the way for a handsome 45 over score of 282 for six.

Jamie Shackleton and Gareth Brandwood made early inroads with the ball and although the Horwich middle order provided some resistance, they were all out for 152.

Hooson took three wickets and there was a rare one for Matt Dawson, who has spent much of his career behind the stumps.