Champs dominate league averages

Booth CC’s superb season has been capped with success for five players in the Spenser Wilson Halifax League averages.

The Calder Valley club retained the Premier Division title and Parish Cup and it has the top first team batsman, bowler and fielder in Rob Laycock, Nigel Horsfall and Steve Senior respectively.

Just for good measure, Ian Sharkey is the leading batsman and Richard Wild the fielding prize winner in the second teams’ top flight.

Laycock joined an elite band of players to score 1,000 runs in the latest season and averaged a spectacular 93.27.

He made 196 not out against Thornton, when he was disappointed not to make it a double hundred, but rated his century against Jer Lane as his best innings of the season.

“I have finished second or third a few times but this is the first time I have won it,” he said.

Mytholmroyd’s ex-SBCI batsman Tom Conway (70.00) pipped Copley’s Oliver Thorpe (69.60) for second place.

Horsfall was promoted to opening the bowling attack and regularly responded with early wickets.

He took 50 wickets at an average of 15.76 to finish ahead of SBCI’s Oliver Benson (16.55) and Thornton’s Ross Parr (18.72).

Laycock said Horsfall bowled a “heavy ball”, thudding it into the keeper’s gloves, and his figures should have been better.

“He had his fair share of dropped catches off him,” he said.

Senior won the league batting in 2016 and was a runaway winner of the fielding award this time, picking up nine marks for his athletic work and safe catching, mainly at cover.

Booth had no chance of a full house of awards with Rob Laycock and Robert Cockroft sharing the wicketkeeping duties. Their combined total of 29 victims still fell shy of the 30 taken by Jer Lane’s runaway winner Imran Mirza.

The Division One batting prize has gone to Cullingworth’s league side player Ben Burkill, who piled up 1209 runs at 86.36.

Luddenden Foot’s Lee Broadbent scored 968 runs in Division Two and although he had no “red inkers” in his 16 innings he still averaged 60.50.

The other middle section awards have gone to Great Horton PC’s Matthew Jordan (35 wickets at 13.31), Josh Wood (7.5 fielding marks) and Sowerby Bridge’s Tim Helliwell (27 wicketkeeping victims).

Champions Illingworth have the top Division Two bowler in Luke Brooksby (39 wickets at 9.21) while Bradshaw’s Adam Spendelow (26 victims) and Luddenden Foot’s James Yates (5.5 fielding marks) have taken the other awards.

Among the second teams, two batsmen from new clubs to the league scored more than 2,000 runs between them.

Mount’s Mahmad Makda hit 1065 runs but his average of 66.56 was put in the shade by that of Mark Mitchell. The Bradley and Colne player had to settle for 962 runs but averaged 106.89.

