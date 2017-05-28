Burkill knocks Bridge off top

Cullingworth beat Sowerby Bridge by 89 runs to replace their visitors at the top of the Halifax League’s first division.

Their hero was ex-Northowram Fields player Ben Burkill, who hit 115 not out in a total of 229 for eight.

Burkill also grabbed a couple of inexpensive wickets as Bridge struggled to 140 for eight in reply with James Taylor’s 42 the top contribution.

Blackley are one point behind the new leaders after a maximum 12 points haul from a trip to Southowram.

The Rams made 138 and Blackley, looking for a quick return to the Premier, shrugged off the loss of three early wickets thanks to Macaulay Shiel (45) and Jason Baxter (40).

Four-wicket Tom Belfield hit back for the hosts but Blackley scrambled a two wicket win.

Bridgeholme are fourth after dismissing visitors Stones for 167 and wrapping up a seven-wicket win.

Opener Zafar Anwar’s 61 helped Great Horton PC beat Shelf by 14 runs in a basement battle.

First Division: Stones 167, *Bridgeholme 171-3: pts 2-12. *Cullingworth 229-3 (Burkill 115*, C Welch 42*), Sowerby Bridge 140-8 (Taylor 42): pts 11-2. *Great Horton PC 199-7 (Anwar 61), Shelf 185: pts 12-5. *Southowram 138, Blackley 140-8 (Shiel 45, Baxter 40, Belfield 4-46): pts 3- 12.

Points (after six games): Cullingworth 53, Blackley 52, Sowerby Bridge 50, Bridgeholme 42, Southowram 35, Great Horton PC 33, Shelf 29, Stones 25.

Leymoor recorded their first ever Halifax League win and they did it in some style against visitors Outlane in Division Two.

The former Huddersfield Association outfit had opener Robert Read to thank for putting them on the front foot.

He hit 125 before becoming one of five victims for Calum Westwood as Leymoor posted a lofty 260 all out.

Outlane managed only 141 in reply. Colin Johnson took 5-80 and Read completed an afternoon to remember with the last wicket off his third delivery.

Birchencliffe leapfrogged hosts Mount in the table by winning the closest of contests.

Usman Ghori and Badar Shah took four wickets each as Mount were dismissed for 123. Shah then hit 24 and Ghori came in at number 10 to clinch a one-wicket win with his side’s top score of 26 not out.

Illingworth SM maintained their strong start by crushing visitors Luddenden Foot.

The game was just about to start when the ground was hit by a huge thunderstorm and it was only due to extensive covers and a big mopping up operation that a 35 overs a side contest could take place.

Put into bat, Foot lost regular wickets and needed an eighth wicket stand of 26 to reach 63 all out in the 24th over. Steve Cook again led the way with 5-20 and Luke Brooksby took 3-13.

Illingworth wobbled at 25-3 before skipper Ben Robertshaw hit 23 not out off 11 balls, backed by Dan Patchett’s 16 not out for a seven wicket victory in just 11 overs.

Bradshaw lead the chase of their neighbours after a seven-wicket win at Upper Hopton, Piers Fisher’s 53 helped them overhaul Hopton’s 130 for five in a 27 overs per side affair.

Hizar Hayat had a fine game for Greetland at Clayton bit still finished on the losing side.

He took 6-88 and then scoring 78 batting at No 8, but Chris Ramsden’s 88 helped Clayton to a comfortable 81-run win.

The margin of victory was the same at Low Moor where middle order batsmen Adam Forbes (109) and James Overend (51) left Old Town propping up the table.

Second Division: *Clayton 259 (Ramsden 88, Artist 43, Hayat 6-88), Greetland 178 (Hayat 78, Mistry 5-73): pts 12-5. Luddenden Foot 63 (S Cook 5-20), Illingworth St Mary’s 64-3: pts 0-12. *Leymoor 260 (Read 125, Westwood 5-45), Outlane 141 (Brook 43, Johnson 5-80): pts 12-5. *Low Moor HT 236 (Forbes 109. Overend 51), Old Town 155: pts 12-5. *Mount 123 (Ravat 43, Shah 4-20, Ghori 4-69), Birchencliffe 124-9 (Hussain 4-30): pts 3-12. *Upper Hopton 130-5, Bradshaw 134-3: pts 1-10.

Points (after six games): Illingworth SM 70, Bradshaw 61, Clayton 53, Outlane 47, Birchencliffe 46, Mount 42, Low Moor 39, Upper Hopton 36, Greetland 34, Luddenden Foot 34, Leymoor 22, Old Town 21.