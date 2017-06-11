Booth trio in league side

Christian Silkstone will captain the Halifax League side against the Dales Council in the West Yorkshire Area Council Knockout Cup at Drighlington on Sunday, June 25 (2.0).

Team boss Andrew Pinfield’s selection contains players from six clubs and SBCI’s Simon Wood takes the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

Champions Booth have the strongest representation with the Laycock brothers and Steve Senior in the line-up.

Halifax League: Christian Silkstone (capt, Triangle), Simon Wood (wkt, SBCI), Steve Senior (Booth), Chris Dennison (Copley), Robert Laycock (Booth), Olly Thorpe (Copley), Richard Laycock (Booth), Thomas Clee (Northowram Hedge Top), Jack Gledhill (Triangle), Luke Duckitt (Warley), Daniel Syme (Warley).