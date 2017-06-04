Booth make short work of Lane

There were hugely welcome wins, achieved in contrasting styles, for the top and bottom teams in the Halifax League’s Premier Division yesterday.

Booth stormed into a 10-point lead at the summit when they romped to a nine-wicket win away to arch rivals Jer Lane, who were bowled out for 109.

Queensbury, meanwhile, had to battle hard for a first success of the season, by the minimum one-wicket margin, at home to Copley.

Champions Booth had travelled to Horton Bank Top expecting the sternest of examinations against the 2013, 2014 and 2015 title winners but instead they steamrollered a weakened home side.

Usman Saghir’s four for 10 helped dismiss Lane for 109 after they had been 94 for three. Raqeeb Younas’s 33 was the hosts’ top score.

Steve Senior fell for 36 to Matthew Johnson with the score on 48 but Rob Worsnop (47 no) and Rob Laycock (26 no) sealed a quick win.

Queensbury are only one point behind Copley at the bottom after Gurdev Singh’s eight for 59 dismissed their rivals for 177.

That total was disappointing for Copley after Oliver Thorpe (67) and William Rushton (40) had put them in a decent position.

Ian Hartley and Chris Dennison each struck two early blows to leave Queensbury on the ropes but Bradley Gerrard-Harrison (50) and Amjad Ali (33) steadied the ship.

Copley were still strong favourites until number 10 batsman Russell Stewart hit 40, leaving last pair Phil Sharples (10 no) and John Rankin (17 no) to secure the final 20 runs needed for victory.

Booth’s day got even better when news of defeats for chasing pair SBCI and Oxenhope, who had shocked them the previous week, filtered through.

Greg Soames (five for 36) and hard-hitting Josh Hutchinson (103 no) gave Thornton an emphatic seven-wicket win over SBCI.

Oxenhope lost a rain affected match against Mytholmroyd in spite of some fireworks from Joe Ousey.

Liam Dyson hit 64 and Lewis Hopkinson made 40 before Ousey smashed 100 not out, his second 50 coming in only four overs.

Oxenhope made 283 for eight but Mytholmroyd’s pursuit got off to a good start with Jack Earle making 91 and Wajid Ali 57 before a flurry of wickets left them 170 for five.

Several showers had the players on and off the field with the Oxenhope total reduced to 257, Thomas Conway (57) and Tom Earle (16 no) completed a Royd victory without further loss.

Northowram HT moved above Triangle with an emphatic 125-run win at Grassy Bottom.

Openers Daniel Cole (72) and Dan Klemm (64) had an opening stand of 125 to pave the way for a score of 281 for six.

Tom Clee (5-68) then ran through the top of the Triangle order and spinner Jack Hemblys (4-28) cleared up the tail as the home side mustered only 156.

Premier Division: *Jer Lane 109 (Saghir 4-10), Booth 114-1 (Worsnop 47*): pts 1-12. *Oxenhope 252-8, Mytholmroyd 258-5: pts 4-11. Copley 177 (Thorpe 67, Rushton 40, Singh 8-59), *Queensbury 178-9 (Harrison 50, Stuart 40): pts 4-12. *SBCI 143 (Hampshire 40, G Soames 5-36), Thornton 147-3 (Hutchinson 103*): pts 2-12. Northowram HT 281-6 (Cole 72, Klemm 64, Swaine 41), *Triangle 156 (Clee 5-68, Hemblys 4-28): pts 12-3. Sowerby St Peter’s 177 *Warley 178-7.