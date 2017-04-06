Booth and Crosse take Trophy

Rob Booth and partner Paul Crosse of Crosland Heath won the Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance’s Ronnie Parkinson Trophy at Ryburn on Tuesday.

They took the honours on count back from Outlane’s Andy Mellor and Longley Park’s Jake Smith after both pairs had scored 46 points.

The Trophy competition, named after a former Alliance official, was returning to its origin venue at Ryburn in its 15th year.

Although only 20 pairs took part the standard was very high, reflected by the 10 under par winning scores.

The event was played in the dry for once, and even in sunshine in the afternoon, although with a cold wind throughout. Play was from the back tees and mats were not used but greens were slow.

Pro-am pair Booth and Crosse recorded three birdies and Crosse also had three net birdies plus 2 nett eagles. They had no dropped shots.

Mellor (13) and Smith (14) had very tidy card to take the am-am honours with the only shot dropped being at the last hole, Andy recording six nett birdies and Jake five.

With two events to go, James Ward has a one point lead over Booth in the professional order of merit.

The Club Championship looks settled with only the Bradley Hall event to come. Crosland Heath have 383 points, Dewsbury 375 and Meltham 365.

The next Alliance is the postponed Bradley Hall event on April 18 with the Page Trophy a Dewsbury a week later.

Scores - Pro-am: 1, R.Booth Pro & P.Crosse 11 (Crosland Heath) 46; 2, J.Ward Pro & J.Binns 4 (Dewsbury) 42; 3, N.P.Hirst Pro & F.Barron 3 (Dewsbury) 42; 4, S.Race Pro & S.Beetlestone 15 (Meltham) 36.

Am-am: 1, A.Mellor 13 & J.Smith 14 (Outlane/Longley Park) 46; 2, N.Hesselden 11 & D.Crowther 12 (Ryburn) 42; 2, M.Lawrence 16 & A.Hopkinson 25 (Ryburn) 42; 2, R.Twomey 19 & S.Bottomley 5 (Ryburn) 42; 5, C.McFadzean 5 & B.Baigent 12 (Bradley Hall) 41; 5, E.Pearson 17 & M.Russell 17 (Crosland Heath) 41; 7, A.Wallis 9 & S.Hitchenor 9 (Crosland Heath) 40; 7, N.Hirst 12 & B.Cassidy 13 (Outlane) 40; 7, M.Ellis 17 & D.Wilkinson 22 (Ryburn) 40; 7, L.Campey 19 & D.Knapton 13 (Outlane) 40; 11, D.Mitcheson 15 & P.Kinghorn 19 (Bradley Park) 39; 11, P.Newey 15 & M.Dempsey 12 (Ind Huddersfield) 39; 13, J.Wozniak 13 & P.Johnson 13 (Meltham) 38; 13, P.Heywood 7 & K.Bruce 20 (Marsden) 38; 15, C.L’Estrange 12 & P.Pither 12 (Crosland Heath) 36; 15, P.Wood 20 & R.Bell 16 (Ryburn) 36.