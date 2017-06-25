Ben’s ton to no avail

A Ben Westbrook century was in vain for Barkisland, who stay in the Huddersfield League Premiership’s bottom two after a 13-run defeat at Broad Oak.

The hosts scored 254 for nine with opener Ben Hyde (68) their top scorer. He was one of four victims for visiting skipper Darren Robinson.

Luke Bridges (36) was the only one of Barkisland’s top six batsmen to make an impact but big-hitting Westbrook gave the visitors hope with a knock of 101.

However, he was bowled by Hyde at a crucial stage and Barkisland fell short.

Rastrick are third in the Championship after a 134-run win at Meltham while Elland are seventh in the same division after losing a fluctuating game at Slaithwaite by two wickets.

Overseas player Asif Afridi was in good form again for Rastrick, but it was far from a one-man show.

Afridi top scored with 70 not out in Rastrick’s 262 for nine but there were also half-centuries for Matthew Lambert (60) and Brad Birkhead (51).

Afridi followed up with four for 21 and he and Oliver Pearson (five for 14) dismissed Meltham for 128 with James Moulson (55) the stumbling block to a quicker victory.

Mitchell O’Brien batted through for 76 not out in Elland’s 215 at Slaithwaite.

He received strong support initially from Paul Winrow (60) but little after that, opening bowler Sohail Butt returning to dismiss five Elland batsmen.

The Hullen Edge men left six overs unused but that looked unlikely to matter as Elland quickly made inroads into the home batting.

However, Slaithwaite skipper Chris Coleman came in at six and hit 97. Harrison Quarmby (40) provided backing and the home side scrambled home, utilising one of Elland’s unused overs.

Lightcliffe gained a much-needed win in the Bradford League’s top flight thanks to Kasir Maroof and Alex Stead at home to Cleckheaton.

Maroof hit 106 off 130 balls whilst most of his teammates struggled for runs.

Chasing 182 for victory, the visitors were dismissed for 136. Former skipper Stead, better known for his batting, took five for 26 to helped Lightcliffe to 18 points.

Northowram Fields stayed in the hunt for a second promotion in two seasons with an easy eight-wicket win at Spen Victoria in Championship 2.

John Lister’s second-placed side dismissed Spen for 90 thanks to Josh Bennett-Kear (4-17), Jason Smith (3-24) and Will Parkin (3-19), who was stepping up from the seconds.

Ben Grech’s 31 not out sealed a quick win with another promoted teenager, Lewis Moore, contributing 28.

Brighouse’s agony in the same section went on at home to Carlton but at least the bottom side were competitive throughout at Russell Way.

Wajid Hussain(41), Sohail Hussain (58) and Qaisar Hameed (31) helped them 193 but the tail failed to wag.

Brighouse used eight bowlers in reply but Carlton battled to a four wicket win with Arman Hussain’s 45 their top score.