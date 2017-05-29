Barkisland beaten at Delph

Barkisland gave Delph and Dobcross a run for their money but the sides finished Sunday bottom and top respectively of the Huddersfield League’s Premiership.

The Calderdale side, beaten at Armitage Bridge on Saturday, went to Oldham looking for only a second league win of the season in a programme brought forward 24 hours due to Huddersfield Town’s Wembley appearance.

Ex-Halifax League pair Alex Kaye (45) and Jamie Summerscales (30) put on 91 for the first wicket before recent signing Michael Finan dismissed the visitors’ top four.

Skipper Darren Robinson made 42 and Barkisland reached 250 but were all out with 20 deliveries unused.

The visitors’ hopes of an upset soared when the hosts lost five batsmen cheaply, Zimbabwean Tino Mafusire and Luke Bridges taking two wickets each.

However, Barkisland were unable to shift former Yorkshire Academy player Mosun Hussain (119 no) and he and Finan (53 no) figured in an unbroken century stand to carry Delph to a five-wicket win.

Barkisland 250 (A Kaye 45, J Summerscales 30, D Robinson 42, T Mafusire 27, S Oddy 28; M Finan 4-67), *Delph & Dobcross 252-5 (M Hussain 119no, M Finan 53no).