Barge win new competition

Barge FC became the first team to lift the Ziggy’s Metro Cars Mel Owens Memorial Invitational Cup on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Lee Mount at Old Earth, Elland.

Their success was thanks in the main to a four-goal first half blast before Lee Mount launched a spirited fight back.

Barge were without influential pair David Woffenden and Luke Johnson, meaning starts for Jamie Cartledge and Glen Hall, but the Premier Division side still started the stronger.

Sam Halstead couldn’t take too decent early opportunities, firing wide and then over the top when well placed. Hall also went close with a looping effort.

It took until the quarter hour mark for Mount to trouble Peter Jennings’ goal. Leading marksman Callum Meade broke the challenge of Anthony McManamin but uncharacteristically pulled his shot wide.

Two minutes later the deadlock was broken at the other end. Halstead squared to Hall, who poked the ball into the path of Patrick Maylett. The centre back, venturing forward, fired past Liam Normanton in the Mount net.

Meade broke clear again but Jennings saved well with his legs, before at the other end Barge proved the more clinical. A Halstead free kick broke to Hall in the area and the target man struck home via a deflection.

The pattern continued throughout the first half as Mount countered but couldn’t breach the Barge rear-guard, whilst Matthew Bagshaw’s Brighouse based outfit continued to find the back of the net.

Jordan Pettifor saw an effort from range saved by Jennings but at the other end Cartlidge headed down off the cross-bar and Graham Pugh snaffled up the rebound for his side’s third.

Cartlidge had a header cleared off the line by Peter Waller, then made a strong run into the area and being felled. Andy Salm fired home from the spot.

Many teams would have crumbled with a four-goal half time deficit, but Lee Whitton’s Mount side were the dominant team as they searched for a way back into the match.

Meade lofted a difficult chance wide in the first minute, before Gareth Gaukroger played an excellent one two with Jordan Ryder but struck a big chance wide.

The opportunities kept coming with Jennings’ goal leading a charmed life at times. Ryder was denied one on one, Jordan Heath headed just wide, the keeper again saved well from a close range Pettifor effort and Jack Normanton struck the post with Jennings smothering Ryder’s follow up.

A succession of substitutions failed to quell the pattern of the game as Mount continued to push. On 79 minutes Ryder scooped over from a cut back and the eventual revival started too late with a very much deserved goal on 88 minutes. Paul Fiander chested down for Meade to score and Whitton’s side took just a minute to add a fine second. Fiander hit a fine volley past Jennings to give an inkling of hope.

Barge wouldn’t have enjoyed another 10 minutes of the Lee Mount onslaught, but the referee’s whistle signalled their celebrations.

Anthony McManamin lifted the trophy with centre back and goal scorer Andy Salm being named man of the match.

Lee Mount: Liam Normanton, Rohan Ford, Peter Waller, Danny Hildred, Brad Brocklehurst, Jordan Pettifor, Gareth Gaukroger, Jack Normanton, Jordan Ryder, Callum Meade, Jordan Heath (Paul Fiander, 67).

Barge FC: Peter Jennings, Ian St.Hilaire, Anthony McManamin, Andy Salm, Jamie Cartlidge (Marcus Stapley, 78), Patrick Maylett, Graham Pugh, Sean McManamin, Sam Halstead (Robert Goode, 67), Glen Hall, Daniel Core (Ethan Deal, 71)

Officials: Referee, Mick Denton; assistants Tahir Khan & Craig Salmons, fourth official, Adam Bennett.