Amazing innings sinks holders

Wood Cup holders Walsden were sensationally knocked out of this year’s competition in the first round by division-lower visitors Royton yesterday.

The Pennine League champions fell victim to an amazing innings from visiting number three Ryan Carruthers, who crashed 154 off just 77 balls.

He lashed 11 fours and 13 sixes, taking 30 off one over from Gareth Brandwood, as the visitors chased down a rain-reduced target.

In a game of fluctuating fortunes, Walsden were in trouble at 48 for five before James Rawlinson and Joe Gale hit centuries and added 182.

Ex-skipper Rawlinson finished unbeaten on 146 and Gale made 103 as the Scott Street side piled up 335 for eight.

When Royton pro Chirag Khurana fell to Jamie Shackleton with the score on five it looked plain sailing for the hosts.

However, that only brought Ryan Carruthers to the crease and he dominated a stand of 165 with Angus Carruthers (46).

Ryan’s all-out assault ended with the total on 223 but shellshocked Walsden were unable to halt the momentum and Royton clinched victory at 278 for four in the 36th over.

Lightcliffe host Woodlands in the Bradford League on Bank Holiday Monday and both sides will be looking to bounce back from heavy top flight defeats yesterday.

Lightcliffe, who hope to have overseas all rounder Kashif Naveed in their ranks next weekend, lost by eight wickets at New Farnley, who had lost their previous four matches.

Matt Baxter’s side only mustered 124 in 43 overs with Ian Philliskirk and Jonathan Wilson the joint top scorers with 25. Spinner Luke Jarvis took 5-12.

Philliskirk picked up the only two wickets to fall as the Leeds side cruised to victory. Opener Simon Lambert continued his good run with 66 not out.

Northowram Fields maintained their good start to the season following promotion to Championship 2 with a seven-wicket win on the short trip to Buttershaw St Paul’s.

The hosts, who had beaten Northowram to the Conference title in 2016, were all out for 140 after an innings which included an early rain break.

Ben Platt made 55 and there were three wickets each for Josh Bennett Keer, Ashton Richardson and Jason Smith, who was captain in the absence of John Lister and Chris Metcalf.

Wicketkeeper Ben Grech, almost back to full fitness following a football injury, took three catches behind the stumps and followed up with 71 not out off 98 deliveries.

He and Paul Bottomley (25 no) added 59 to complete victory, Bottomley’s six over long off sealing a victory which keeps the Rams second behind Hartshead Moor.

The winning margin was the same at Brighouse, where the hosts’ search for a first Championship 2 success of the season goes on.

At least they batted better against Keighley, recovering from 31 for four to post 197 for eight off 47 overs.

A 109-run stand between Sohail Hussain (65) and Khurram Maqsood (51) gave them a fighting chance but their bowlers were unable to part Keighley openers Andy Weir (103) and Luke Chapman (52) until it was too late.

The pair added 166 and Hussain’s two late wickets and one from Qaisar Hameed were in vain for Brighouse.

Barkisland head to Delph & Dobcross in the Huddersfield League today (Sunday) desperate for a win after slipping to the foot of the Premiership yesterday.

Darren Robinson’s side lost by six wickets at Armitage Bridge after Matthew Wallbank had dismissed their top four.

Alex Scholefield (36) and Luke Bridges (28) fared the best of them and Jake Finch top scored with 44, coming in at number seven, but the visitors’ 195 for nine proved inadequate.

Openers Matthew West (50) and Saqib Matlub (56) gave Bridge a perfect platform and ex-Elland captain Robin Broom (44 no) helped seal a comfortable win for the hosts.

Only 39 overs were possible at Hullen Edge where the Championship match between Elland and Lascelles Hall was the only one in the section to be abandoned.

Elland were not having things all their own way against the bottom side, who made 163-5.

Rastrick were done no favours by the weather in the same section but still beat visitors Clayton West by 84 runs.

Faisal Javed top scored with 75 in their 220 all out, a total shrunk to 164 because of time lost to rain.

However, it made no difference as Clayton West were shot out for 80 with Javed taking 4-10 and Afridi 4-7.

Pennine League, Wood Cup: Walsden 335-8 (J Rawlinson 146 no, Joe Gale 103), Royton 278 for 4 (35.2 overs, R Carruthers 154).

Bradford League, Premier Division: Lightcliffe 124 (L Jarvis 5-12) New Farnley* 128-2 (S Lambert 66 no).

Championship 2: Buttershaw St Paul’s* 140, Northowram Fields 143-3 (B Grech 71 no); Brighouse* 197-8 (S Hussain 65, K Maqsood 51),Keighley 199-3 (A Weir 103, L Chapman 52).

Huddersfield League, Premiersahip: Barkisland 195-9(L Bridges 28, A Schofield 36, J Finch 44; M Wallbank 4-42), *Armitage Bridge 198-4 (M West 50, S Matlub 56, R Broom 44no).

Championship: Lascelles Hall 163-5 (M Atkinson 27, T Wightman 26) v *Elland abnd.; *Rastrick 220 (reduced to 164, F Javed 75; K Hitchman 4-60), Clayton West 80 (W Javed 4-10, A Afredi 4-7).