Alex Lees and Liam Plunkett step in for MCC season opener

England opener Haseeb Hameed has pulled out of the MCC side to play in the Champion County match against Middlesex next month in order to undergo sinus surgery.

The 20-year-old has been replaced by Yorkshire batsman Alex Lees in the MCC squad for the floodlit day-night match in Abu Dhabi from March 26-29.

Yorkshire's Andrew Gale celebrates a wicket with Liam Plunkett. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The Lancashire man, who made such a positive impression as a 19-year-old in the winter Test series defeat to India, has suffered with injury problems in his short career.

He was ruled out of the final two Tests of the series after suffering a broken finger whilst batting for England, and has been working his way back to full fitness with the Lions squad in Sri Lanka.

Hameed had originally been named in a youthful MCC side to play in the annual season-opener against the county champions.

Matt Fisher, who has captained England Under-19s this winter, has also pulled out with a groin problem and been replaced by Yorkshire team-mate Liam Plunkett.

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the final Twenty20 international at the Adelaide Oval to avoid a series whitewash.

Sri Lanka had already secured victory in the three-match contest but in this final meeting, Australia reached 187-6 – opener Michael Klinger 62 and captain Aaron Finch 53 – before the tourists fell for 146 in 18 overs.