Wyke prove too strong for rivals Rangers

BRIGHOUSE RANGERS 22 WYKE 28

First game back of the new season was a local Pennine ARL Division One derby that has always produced fireworks.

Last season’s top-scorer and Wyke captain, Ian Wormald, started where he left off with a powerhouse try from a short pass to crash over, and Ben Proctor added the conversion on his open age debut.

Brighouse hit back with a nice passing move to make it 6-6 at half-time.

The second half was dominated early on by Wyke and centre Sam Kitson scored in the corner having take a long pass from his brother Coby to push Wyke in front. Wormald popped up not long after to push Wyke further in front.

Brighouse pushed back and were on top for a good 20 minutes before Kitson was fed by half-back Gary Worley for his second try.

After a break away Brighouse try, Jordan Payton pulled off an exceptional ball steal 20 yards off of the Brighouse line to take the game beyond Brighouse, whose final try just wasn’t enough, wrapping up an impressive first win for the men from Towngate.

Proctor was accurate with his kicking, making it four from five on a fine debut.

n Brighouse Rangers Under-14s defeated Doncaster Toll Bar 34-24.

Oliver Peterkin scored a hat trick, with Danny McGrath, Josh Riley and man of the match Jordan Hema adding three more.

Robbie Butterworth converted five of the tries.