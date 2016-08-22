Warley’s Shield hat-trick

The Crossley Shield is probably the biggest and heaviest of the Spenser Wilson Halifax League’s trophies but Warley seconds skipper Craig Brennan is showing no signs of getting tired of lifting it.

His men plundered it for the third successive year yesterday with a comfortable 89-run victory over neighbours SBCI at Mythomroyd.

The club’s ninth Shield win in all takes them to the top of the all-time list, ahead of Sowerby St Peter’s and Triangle.

They will look to continue their domination of the local second team scene by adding the league title for the third year running.

Warley shook off the loss of Jimmy Sarwar with the score on five to post a useful 256 for six off their 45 overs in the Halifax Carpet Company-backed event.

A 79-run stand between father and son, Andrew and Dominic Oates, provided the platform for James Whitworth (61) and Haroon Razzak (45) to pile on the runs.

SBCI were never in the hunt in reply. Both openers were back in the pavilion with only 13 runs on the board and the underdogs lurched from 40 for four to 60 to six.

Young Charlie Holt-Conway showed great maturity to hit 56 and Simon Hampshire added 42 not out but SBCI were all out for 167.

Sarwar (three for 24) was the most successful Warley bowler and Whitworth was man of the match, adding two wickets to his earlier half-century.

SBCI v Warley

Warley won by 89 runs

WARLEY 256 for six

J Sarwar c&b Hampshire 0

D Oates lbw Lamper 35

A Oates c Keast b Lamper 42

J Whitworth c Summerscales b Benson 61

B Schofield c Holt-Conway b Summerscales 24

H Razzak c Summerscales b Benson 45

L Senior not out 17

J Rashid not out 18

Extras 14

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-84, 3-99, 4-150, 5-203, 6-226

Bowling: O Benson 9-1-41-2, S Hampshire 8-1-31-1, S Bragg 7-0-46-0, H Lamper 9-1-50-2, B Summerscales 9-0-40-1, C Conway-Holt 3-0-36-0.

SBCI 167

C Potts c&b Sarwar 4

J Greenwood c Razzak b Brennan 1

D Jones c D Oates b Sarwar 10

M Wood c&b Sarwar 11

C Holt-Conway b Senior 56

M Keast c D Oates b Whitworth 4

H Lamper b Whitworth 0

B Summerscales b Senior 11

S Hampshire not out 42

O Benson c Rashid b Hine 8

S Bragg b Hine 1

Extras 19

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-13, 3-21, 4-40, 5-60, 6-60, 7-77, 8-129, 9-158, 10-167

Bowling: C Brennan 9-6-14-1, J Sarwar 9-2-24-3, J Whitworth 7-0-47-2, L Senior 9-1-24-2, B Schofield 6-1-26-0, R Hine 4-0-16-2.

Northowram Fields failed in their bid to win the Wheatley Cup second teams’ trophy at Wrenthorpe yesterday.

They lost by four wickets to Liversedge in a competition now run by the Bradford League after the Central Yorkshire League folded.

The Halifax side were on the back foot from the start, after being sent in on a wicket affected by morning rain.

They were 20 for three and 55 for six before tall left hander Matthew Rushworth hit an unbeaten 61 to lift the total to 156 for eight.

Liversedge opener and skipper Jonathan Trevitt guided his side home with an unbeaten 71 but lost six partners along the way, clinching victory with an over to spare.

Josh Dodd and Will Parkin, two of six teenagers in the Rams line-up, claimed two wickets each but their side was left to reflect on a handful of dropped catches.

Todmorden are up to fifth in the Lancashire League table - their highest position for some time - after a seven-wicket home win over Colne yesterday.

Aussie Ashton Turner marked his final game by clinching victory in a 40 overs per side contest with an unbeaten 64 off 54 balls.

He figured in stands of 58 with Kristian Garland (40) and 59 with Elliott Gilford (19 no).

Earlier, Colne had relied on sub pro Rudi Second (74) to help them to 158 for seven, Hamza Ali taking three for 45.