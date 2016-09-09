Twickenham winners present a tough test

OLD Brodlieans welcome West Leeds on Saturday for the first league fixture between the sides (3.00pm).

The visitors, whom Brods have met in friendlies and the Yorkshire Shield, will be full of confidence, having enjoyed an opening week’s 66-14 home victory over North Ribblesdale.

They had an outstanding season in Yorkshire Two last season, promoted as champions followed by victory in the final of the RFU Senior Vase at Twickenham and aYorkshire Shield final victory over Bradford and Bingley.

After a truly memorable season, Brods will surely be facing a side with further ambition for the forthcoming campaign.

The Woodhead boys are looking forward to their first home game, having been let down by Morley and Redcar regarding pre-season fixtures.

Pre-season has seen a consistently good turnout and chaimran richard turner says: “We have another batch of youngsters training alongside the more senior players and selection problems are of a good kind with keen competition throughout.

“There will be debuts for Mark Grabowski, who is likely to start his first game at centre, and Benny Pritchett, who arrived this week from Australia and can play on either side of the front row.”

The Development side follow up their good performance over Halifax Vandals with a trip to West Leeds under major sponsorship from Howarth Timber & Building Supplies for the next two years.

The second XV start with a new management team of James Ogden, Chris Hartley, Chris Green, Neil Sheard and Kieran Nalton.