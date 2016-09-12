Tod seconds are champs

Todmorden’s firsts were well beaten in their final Lancashire League match of the season yesterday but there were still celebrations at Centre Vale.

That was because Todmorden seconds clinched the Junior League after beating Burnley.

The reserve string totalled 164 on a tricky wicket and their hosts fell 40 runs short.

The title was secured when Tod banked their third bowling point on the fall of the seventh Burnley wicket.

Andrew Sutcliffe’s firsts lost by nine wickets at home to opponents from the Turf Moor club and slipped from fourth to sixth in the final table.

The visitors were still hoping to retain their title but they had to settle for second spot behind Ramsbottom.

Todmorden suffered at the hands of professional Chris Holt (3-17) and Jhangir Liaqat (3-23) and were dismissed for 121.

Sub pro Qaiser Abbas made 21, Sutcliffe 19, Simon Newbitt 19 and Ben Sutcliffe 17 but Tod’s total was never going to be enough.

Holt then hit 73 not out and Jon Clare an unbeaten 34 with Matt Collins claiming the only wicket.