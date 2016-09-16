Stead’s class shines through again in closing defeat

Lightcliffe ended their BCL Premier Division campaign with an 11-run loss at home to Woodlands.

Tim Jackson (55) and Kez Ahmed (31) helped the visitors to 179 with Daany Ahmed (3-49) and Suliman Khan (2-41) both bowling well.

Captain Alex Stead led the reply century, finishing with 94 and while Ian Philliskirk added 31, Chris Brice (4-34) and Kez Ahmed (4-44) did enough damage.

Woodlands had to win the game between the club’s 2nd XIs to clinch the league title.

Woodlands posted a challenging 191-9 with Gareth Duckworth (49) top scorer, while Jordan Pickles (3-29) led the bowling attack.

The reply began badly before Michael Brooke and Chris Dyer took the score to 55.

But after Dyer was out wickets fell at regular intervals and only Brooke (54) offered real resistance as the visitors finished 80 runs short.

In Championship B, bottom club Brighouse 2nd XI suffered another heavy defeat.

Bowling Old Lane proved too strong this time, scoring 268-6 as they defeated Brighouse by 89 runs.

Ahsan Butt (75no), Adal Islam (70), and Amjid Hussain (42) led the way, with captain Sunny Matharu proving to be the most potent bowling threat, although that came at a heavy price as he finished with 3-82 from his 15 overs.

In reply, Brighouse were restricted to 179-9 as Fahad Khan picked up 4-62.

Muhammad Khurshid led the response with 35, his second-wicket partnership of 45 with Zahid Mahmood (31) offering an early hope.

Bowling Old Lane clinched the Championship A title and promotion with a 136-run victory over Brighouse 2nds.

Umer Zubair (70), Zeeshan Haider (42) and Sajid Khan (37) helped Old Lane to 247-9 with Nick Patefield taking 5-46.

Brighouse were bowled out for 111, Chris Maloney making 33 and Majid Khan (31).