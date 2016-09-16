Slow start costly as Old Boys made to suffer at home

IT waS another disappointing first-half performance that saw Brighouse Old Boys lose out at home.

Once again changes had to be made due to player availability. Damian Place moving to right back, Dan Addy coming in at left back with regular centre backs Ian Brock and Joe Nalson making up the defence.

In midfield Mike Pearson lined up with James Coates flanked by Calvin Lee on the left and Peter Kuleczko on the right. Up front Richard Heins and Matt Richardson, with Ben Briggs in goal completed the team.

Both sides were evenly matched but Sherburn looked more dangerous going forward with their twin strike force causing centre-backs Brock and Nalson problems in terms of winning the aerial battles and retaining possession on the floor.

Sherburn’s first goal came when the home team defence was opened up by some slick inter-passing allowing a Sherburn striker a free shot on goal, placing the ball under Briggs, who was left with no chance.

To the Brighouse side’s credit they equalised just five minutes later, the ball dropping to Heins who placed it past the keeper at his third attempt.

To Old Boys’ chagrin they then conceded virtually straight from the restart, once again an away team player allowed too much time in the box to score.

In almost a carbon copy of the last two matches, Old Boys came out in the second half to put up a much more spirited performance; first to the loose ball, pushing the Sherburn defence back. There was a chance from a corner, Kuleczko failing to get enough of his head on the ball, and the ball just missing the far post.

There was also a chance for Lee as well, a clever dribble on the left-hand side of the penalty area followed by a subtle chip over the Sherburn keeper but, unfortunately for Old Boys, the ball rebounded off the bar and back into play.

In between these chances Sherburn scored their fourth and final goal, perhaps because of Old Boys pushing forward the gaps appeared in the home team defence which were exploited by Sherburn. The goal was from a low shot to Briggs’s right hitting the target.

Although Old Boys were enjoying the majority of possession they couldn’t break through.

Once again Old Boys were slow starters, the game getting away from them before they stepped up to the level necessary to compete with other West Yorkshire Premier League sides.