Siddal certain to top table

Siddal nailed down top spot ahead of the National Conference League play-offs with a 36-12 home win over Egremont Rangers.

Gareth Greenwood’s men have a six-point lead in the Premier Division with two rounds of fixtures left and the pressure is off for games at Leigh Miners Rangers and at home to Wigan St Patricks on the next two Saturdays.

The Cumbrians provided stern opposition for 45 minutes, drawing level at 6-6, but the Chevinedge men then moved up a gear to extend their impressive home record.

Siddal had the lion’s share of the possession early on and forced two goal-line drop outs but could not take their chances.

Caanan Smithies had a try disallowed for a forward pass as possession evened up.

Greenwood made changes and the only points of the first period quickly followed, a sweeping back move leading to Zach McComb touching down. Gareth Blackburn converted.

Ninth-placed Egremont, desperate for points to stay out of the bottom three, drew level with a converted try from loose forward Matthew Henson on 45 minutes but that only served to make Siddal up their efforts.

Forward George Ambler muscled his way in under the posts, full back Freddie Walker scored from an arcing run and Tom Garrett powered on to a pass from Jake Smith.

Blackburn added all three goals and Siddal were suddenly 24-6 ahead approaching the hour-mark.

There was no respite for Egremont as Gareth English touched down and Ambler grabbed his second from 10 metres out, the goals make it 36-6.

With nine minutes to go there was a fight in back play. English and an Egremont second rower were sin-binned and home player Ben Hinsley was dismissed for running in.

Egremont got a second try in the closing seconds through Henson with the goal added.