Opening win for Elland side

Huddersfield Amateur got their first victory of the season at the third time of asking in Division One of the West Yorkshire League, beating Leeds Modernians 6-0 at Old Earth on Saturday.

It took the Elland side 30 minutes to open their account but when the goal arrived it was a beauty from Jacob Driver, who took aim from 25 yards and fired an unstoppable drive into the corner of the net.

Jonny Crowther doubled the lead on the stroke of half time with a neat left foot finish.

In the first minute of the second half the home side were awarded a free kick and Driver put the game beyond doubt, aided by some poor ‘keeping.

Matty Parker then bagged his customary brace of goals and the scoring was wrapped up in the 85th minute. Special praise must go to young keeper Matt Berry who looked assured and confident in keeping a clean sheet in goals with a couple of important saves to help the Amas get their season up and running.

The reserves were stretched to the limit for resources and had just 11 fit and available men going down by 8-0 at Beeston St Anthony’s in their first league fixture of the season.

Brighouse Old Boys have only one point from three games in the Premier Division after losing 2-0 away to Headingley, who had lost their previous two contests.

Halifax Irish’s home game against Kirkburton in the top section of the West Riding CA was postponed due to waterlogging at West Vale.