New season dawns with tough away assignment for Old Brods

Old Brodleians will travel to the East Coast on Saturday for their Yorkshire One opener against Bridlington in good heart, following a highly-satisfactory pre-season.

The coaching team of Matty Smith and Danny Monk have been pleased with the consistently high numbers attending training on a twice-weekly basis and with a dominant performance at Old Crossleyans followed by a good performance in a hastily arranged fixture at Huddersfield YMCA, the Hipperholme-based side will travel with confidence to a game which has been a traditionally tough fixture over the years .

Brods were disappointed last weekend when their visitors, Redcar, in the Yorkshire Shield pulled out at short notice.

Danny Monk quickly arranged a game with Huddersfield YMCA who play two levels above the Hipperholme side in order to get more match practise going into the opening league game of the season.

In fact, the work out was probably more beneficial to the Woodhead boys and the result, which showed a deficit of three tries to one, was not of prime importance as they prepared for this weekend’s game .

Last season Brods and Bridlington shared the spoils with home victories apiece and this follows a similar pattern over the years with neither side able to obtain a result away from home.

Brods will have several changes to their starting line-ups from last season and selection will pose several problems following some outstanding efforts in pre-season.

Captain Oliver Akroyd will lead the side and his charges will be looking to play an expansive game on the firm grounds using their undoubted pace throughout the first XV.

There will be an opportunity for those players not travelling to the East Coast when the Development side entertain Halifax Vandals Seconds at Woodhead (3.00pm kick-off).

The management team have a strong looking outfit with numerous players pushing for first-team selection and a good sprinkling of new talent making their debuts at senior level.