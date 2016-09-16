Momentum sought by Smith after first victory

Old Brodleians head to Yarnbury on Saturday with coach Matt Smith hoping to build momentum after last weekend’s fine 17-11 win over a talented West Leeds side.

Liam Scott’s late try, converted by Ollie Akroyd, settled a ding-dong contest in the home side’s favour.

Smith was impressed with what he saw, having missed the opening defeat at Bridlington due to Leeds Carnegie action.

“It was a very exciting game and everyone was top drawer for us,” he said. “We didn’t get even a losing bonus point from Brid but four points here should kick-start the lads’ belief.”

Smith and Danny Monk are starting their third season in charge and Smith believes the West Leeds game was one Brods would have lost in the past.

“The performance showed our game has developed over the last two years. We have matured, we are stronger, more confident and are not going to be bullied,” he said.

Brods have a good recent record against Horsforth side Yarnbury and Smith said he was hoping for a similar performance to the one against RFU Senior Vase holders West Leeds.

Winger Zak Thompson is likely to be missing for a couple of weeks with a knee injury, meaning a likely start for talen ted Dom Georgiou.

Other players may come into contention after the finish of the cricket season.

Smith revealed that Brods hope to have a New Zealand front rower at the club shortly.

“He is waiting for a visa and it can take between 10 and 30 days to come through,” he added.

“Hopefully he should be with us in October. He’s a big lad, weighing 125kgs.”