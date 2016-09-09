Lightcliffe captain Stead is optimistic

THE end to the Bradford League Premier Divsion is set to be an exciting one.

The main question that is being asked is who will join Scholes in Championship A next season?

Lightcliffe sit 17 points above the relgation zone going into their final game of the season.

They entertain fifth-placed Woodlands and a win would guarantee their safety.

Earlier in the season when the sides met the match was abandoned with Woodlands taking six points and Lightcliffe just three.

Despite being destined for a relatively lowly finish, captain Alex Stead is in a positive mood about the season.

He said: “It’s been a long season but on the whole pretty enjoyable. We have had some great days, notably the 320- run chase against league leaders Hanging Heaton.”

Scholes travel to Farsley ahead of dropping to Championship A after just one season in the top tier..

Lightcliffe 2ndXI travel to Woodlands with the hosts needing a win to secure the 2nd XI Premier Division title.

Skipper Michael Brooke believes that his side can also take positives from this season.

He said: “We can look back on some fantastic collective and individual performances.”

Elsewhere, Hartshead Moor’s first team are looking to avoid the wooden spoon in Championship B.

They sit five points above local rivals Brighouse with two games left as they look to hold the bragging rights over their near neighbours.