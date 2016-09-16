Jerome sparkles with debut hat-trick as Mossley are slain by ‘clinical’ Town

BRIGHOUSE TOWN more than made up for the disappointing home defeat in the FA Cup to Lancaster City with a display which hoisted them to second place in the Evo Stik Division One North standings.

Manager Paul Quinn said it was a great team performance and the right way to respond but wouldn’t single out any particular players although Tom Haigh in midfield was in great form as were debutants Greg Pearson and hat-trick hero Ruben Jerome.

Quinn added: “It was a very positive away performance.

“I was delighted for the new signings, who both acquitted themselves very well.

Pearson and Jerome combining for the first goal was a dream start for the pair.

“It was obviously a brilliant debut for Ruben but I would find it difficult to single out any individuals as it was a real squad effort.

“We showed real professionalism throughout the game and overall it was a clinical display.

“Culminating with the three points from the game it has been a very busy and productive week for the club and it’s important we push on over the coming weeks.”

Town had early chances to get on the scoresheet to then home side’s one, a shot from Tom Dean well saved by Tom Taylor on eight minutes.

Town took a 1-0 lead on 12 minutes when Halifax-based ex-Frickley Athletic left-back Pearson swung in a great ball to the six yard box and Jerome beat Will Jones to the ball.

It continued to be all Town with Haigh, Luke Parkin and Stephen Mallory causing Mossley problems and, on 28 minutes, Town went further ahead when Parkin swung in another cross to the six-yard box and Jerome had no problems in sticking the ball away.

Mallory then put a ball in to which Haigh put in a header which just went over and then Haigh just lifted another one high of the target.

From a route-one situation on 35 minutes Damase Kiwanda, who formerly played with Brighouse’s Development side, sent in a screamer but a diving Tom Taylor saved with one hand.

Into the second half and a dominant Town should have made it 3-0 on 48 minutes but Jerome blasted over with the goal at his mercy.

The Mossley goal was then treated like a pin-ball machine before Haigh hit a hard low shot from 30 yards out on 55 minutes that easily beat goalkeeper Jones.

Then in the space of 13 minutes Quinn used three substitutes.

Jamie Frost came on for Parkin, Fernando Moke for Haigh and Jacob Buchanan replaced Mallor.

They too were relentless going forward and the scoreline could easily have been doubled.

It was increased to 4-0 in the 74th minute as Jerome got his third from a Daniel Bunch cross, his header just proving too powerful for Jones to hold and the ball bobbled over the line.

Buchanan and Moke gave the home defence more grief before Frost could have and should have added to the scoreline.

At the back Town had a superb defensive wall in Sam Hewitt, Daniel Illingworth, James Pollard and Pearson while Ben Atkinson in midfield worked his socks off.

Brighouse Town: Taylor, Pollard, Pearson, Illingworth, Hewitt, Atkinson, Mallory (Buchanan), Haigh (Moke), Jerome, Parkin (Frost), Bunch. Unused substitutes: Robinson, Hall.