Irish beaten for first time

Halifax Irish Club’s 100 per cent start to the season was ended by a 4-1 defeat away to Salts last night.

It was 1-1 at half time at Saltaire but Chris Ellerby’s visitors were undone by Ryan Whitfield, who finished with a hat-trick.

Irish, who are Calderdale’s sole representatives in the West Riding CA’s top flight following the demise of Ovenden WR, had beaten Campion 6-3 and Golcar 4-3 in their opening two games at West Vale.

They travel to second-placed Littletown on Saturday and fourth-placed Honley next Wednesday.

Brighouse Old Boys’ disappointing start to the West Yorkshire League side continued with a 2-0 defeat at Shelley last night.

The Lightcliffe Academy-based side have picked up only one point in their opening four games and are next-to-bottom in the Premier Division.

They host Ilkley Town, who have six points from four games, on Saturday and travel to play Hunslet Club next Wednesday.

Promoted Huddersfield Amateur lost 5-3 at Howden Clough in Division One last night.

It was 2-2 at half time and Chris Hockin and Matty Parker were among their scorers.

The Elland side will be looking to add to their tally of four points from four games away to sixth-placed Aberford Albion on Saturday.

They are at home to Thornhill, who have lost their opening four matches, next Wednesday.