Hemmingway hits four against Devils

Brighouse Ath Girls 2 Ossett Town 3

Brighouse suffered a disappointing defeat in their first game of the season. After making a good start they seemed to run out of ideas and stamina in the second half.

It started well and they deservedly went ahead after 15 minutes when Debbie Dangerfield fired home from the edge of the box. Charlotte Ingham then tested the keeper with a stinging half-volley from outside the area and Nic Holdsworth also had a shot saved by the keeper. As half-time approached, Athletic were caught twice on the counter-attack and went in 2-1 down.

Despite been driven on by captain Becky Teale, Athletic struggled to get into the game and only created a couple of half chances with the keeper saving well from Holdsworth.

Ossett sealed the points late on with another counter-attack to cap a disappointing start for Athletic.

On Sunday they visit Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Durkar Devils 3 Brighouse Ath Devlpt 11

Brighouse dominated their first league fixture with an emphatic win at Durkar.

Emily Lovett opened the scoring early on with a cool finish, adding a second within 10 minutes.

After just 23 minutes, Athletic were 5-0 up following fabulous goals from Chloe Peel, Sarah Hemmingway and Emily Holroyd before Durkar pulled a couple of goals back early in the second half.

But Athletic responded, Hemmingway going on to score four goals in total, with Carly Doyle contributing two more and Holroyd rounding off the scoring to cap a great start to the season with fabulous performances throughout as the team now look forward to hosting Farsley Celtic on Sunday.