Goals prove hard to come by for defeated Ladies

Brighouse Town Ladies senior side travelled to Humberside to take on Hull City with no fewer that six first team regulars and went down fighting, losing out 1-0.

Three 17-year-old girls stepped up to the mark and performed well for Rob Mitchell’s side.

“I did feel Hull deserved the win as we didn’t do enough ourselves to win it and they would have felt hard done by if we would have sneaked a point,” said Mitchell.

“Ultimately we had a game plan that we wouldn’t normally go with but with so many players missing we had to be compact and hard to beat, and we just couldn’t test them at the other end.

“Top scorer Jodie Redgrave was one of the players missing and goals at that level are hard to come by.”

Town’s Reserves came out victorious 2-0 against the same opposition, Hull City Reserves, with goals from Jessica Doyle and Chelsea Morton giving Jonathon Holden his first win as manager.

Town’s Development team managed a credible draw away at Wetherby.

Town’s Under-9 Girls kick started their season with a 16-0 win away at Ossett Town.

There was a well-deserved 5-3 win for Brighouse Under-18 girls at Norristhorpe in their final pre-season friendly.

An early goal came when a free-kick from captain Grace Acton was finished with a sweet volley from striker Jordyn Chasiak-Pratt.

Brighouse soon made it 2-0 with a close-range finish from MOTM Emily Lovett.

After the break, new signing Georgina Kaye made it 3-0 with a cool finish following another set piece.

Norristhorpe worked hard to pull it back to 3-3 before Brighouse dominated the final third of the game, with Chasiak-Pratt adding a fourth, and winger Tiegan Rowley rounded off a fantastic performance with the fifth goal – a phenomenal solo effort having taken the ball around four players.

Brighouse welcomed the return of the talented Lauryn Smith who played brilliantly and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

Excellent performances throughout the team ahead of their opening league fixture next weekend.