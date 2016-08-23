Glossop 2 Brighouse Town 2: Boafo’s 30-yard stunner caps fine FA Cup comeback from Town

BRIGHOUSE TOWN were rather charitable in the first 20 minutes in the rain-swept Derbyshire hills on Saturday and paid the price, but they came back well to level and force a replay.

While it could easily have been 5-3 to Glossop in the first half, it could so easily have been a Town win in the end if Lady Luck had played her part as they battled against the rain and strong wind in the second 45 minutes.

Former Town, AFC Emley and Huddersfield Town striker Max Leonard should have given Glossop the lead after three minutes when one-on-one with keeper Tom Taylor, but an outstretched leg saved the day. Within a few minutes, he had also saved from Karl Jones and Mike Norton.

Town, with the wind at their backs, did have a good chance of their own but Stephen Mallory’s shot was deflected over.

It was from a corner in the 11th minute that Glossop took the lead when Town – as in the previous game against Ossett – again paid the price when failing to defend a set piece, Norton left unmarked to head home.

The hosts soon doubled their lead when former FC Halifax Town striker Jamie Rainford blasted into the net on the angle.

In the 24th minute, Ernest Boafo’s weak lob failed to test goalkeeper Ben Chapman.

Town did get themselves back in the game, however, in the 31st minute when left wing back Lee Spires fired in a great strike which beat Chapman all ends up.

Luke Parkin, who was now starting to stretch the home back four, then went close to equalising before, at the other end, Taylor flicked a shot from Norton over the crossbar.

In the 40th minute, play returned to the Glossop end and from a fine ball in for Boafo, after some neat play from Mallory and Parkin, the linesman’s flag went up for a very marginal offside as the ball hit the back of the net.

Glossop then lost centre-half and captain Sam Barnes with shoulder ligament problems, with Nat Kerr coming on to replace him.

Town continued to dominate after the break and they were deservedly levelled when Boafo struck a thunderous swerving shot from some 30 yards out with just five minutes played.

Shortly afterwards, he could have scored again with a little more steadiness but his shot hit the side netting. Despite playing into the wind and rain it was all Town and their fans sensed there could be a winner.

On 70 minutes, Jacob Buchannan replaced midfielder Ben Atkinson who had impressed alongside Sam Hewitt and James Pollard.

Captain Adam Field led the side well, while centre-back Daniel Illingworth came through his first full game in nine months after shoulder problems.

After a shaky start, Town deserved to bring the Hillmen back to Hove Edge.

Brighouse Town: Taylor, Field, Spires, Illingworth, Hewitt, Pollard, Moke, Atkinson (Buchanan), Boafo, Parkin (Robinson), Mallory. Unused substitutes: Hall, Frost, Everingham, Tolley, Wallace.

Referee: Wade Smith (Stockport).