Cup delight for Ladies

Brighouse Town Ladies progressed to the next round of the FA WPL Cup with a 5-0 win at Mossley Hill.

Goals from Rachael White, Abi Barker, Danni Brown, Tegan McGill and Emily Starkie sealed the win for Rob Mitchell’s side. The reserves were comfortably beaten 5-1 by title favorites Blackburn Rovers, Elisha James grabbing Town’s only goal of the game.

Next up for Town is a trip to Hull City in the league.

“We haven’t had the rub of the green at this early stage,” said Mitchell. “But I was delighted for both Tegan McGill and Danni Brown who scored their first goals for the club at just 17, and Abi Barker opened her account which is fantastic.

“Cara Mahoney was very solid too, which is pleasing as both Emma Dobson and Emily Senior will be out for the next two games.”