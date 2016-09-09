Brighouse Town 0 Lancaster City 3 - Mistakes costly as Town’s Cup dream ends

A BRACE from ex-Crewe Alexandra striker Jordan Connerton and one from Louis Mayers, gifted by three defensive errors, saw Brighouse Town’s exit from the route to Wembley come at an early junction.

Town’s manager Paul Quinn summed it up post match when he said: “Overall we didn’t get going in the game whatsoever and it’s disappointing that we presented Lancaster with all three goals.

“The support was fantastic and we wanted to put on a real show but it was just one of those frustrating days!

“You can’t overlook the fact we had six first-team players missing through injury and suspension, and that hit us hard, plus we had players who also weren’t quite 100 per cent in terms of fitness.

“We also now have concerns over Dan Illingworth and Luke Parkin so it’s imperative we get some players in the door this week and we are working hard on strengthening ahead of our game at Mossley.”

Although Parkin saw out the game he picked up a knock and Illingworth left the field on 73 minutes from behind the clubhouse goal where he had slumped with an ankle injury.

Physio Matthew Schofield had tried in vain to get him back into the action with Town at that stage still only two goals down.

The conditions for the tie were appalling with the rain increasing as kick off approached and it certainly had an effect on the attendance recorded at 380 and having a lot of Huddersfield Town, some Leeds United, Bradford City, FC Halifax Town, Manchester United and Manchester City season ticket holders present on Prostrate Cancer UK Non-League Day 2016.

Town went a goal down on eight minutes when the re-signed Ben Thornton and keeper Tom Taylor gifted Louis Mayers with a tap in after a mix up over a pass back.

It stayed that way until the break with visiting keeper Mike Hale excelling in his goal, saving from Jamie Frost, Parkin and home debutant Daniel Bunch.

At the other end, Taylor was also in form saving from Mayers and Connerton, who also had one in the net but was adjudged offside.

A more solid looking City took the game to Town in the second half, not looking to sit back on their one goal lead and there was only the occasional foray of purpose by Town into their half as Bunch led the line on his own until substituted to make way for Tom Robinson in the 65th minute.

Will Tolley took over from Thornton in the 60th minute and was one of three Town defenders who failed to clear the ball seven minutes later to gift Connerton with his first.

Five minutes later, Town’s acting captain Sam Hewitt –Adam Field was away on a pre-booked holiday – was booked in a packed goalmouth ahead of Illingworth’s untimely departure.

This saw Halifax-born diminutive midfielder Cameron Murray – formerly of Stalybridge Celtic and FC United and signed on the Thursday, – brought on as his replacement.

He showed some nice touches and approach play as Town began to pick up their game.

But the best they could manage was when Parkin’s effort stung the crossbar while Robinsonwas wayward with two efforts taken from long distance.

Connerton well and truly wrapped the tie up just into stoppage time.

Brighouse Town: Taylor, Thornton (Tolley), Pollard, Illingworth (Murray) , Hewitt, Atkinson, Moke, Haigh, Frost, Parkin, Bunch (Robinson). Subs not used: Buchanan, Rawcliffe, Wallace, Hall.