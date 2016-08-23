Brighouse through in FA Cup

Brighouse Town won an eventful FA Cup replay at home to Glossop North End by 4-2 last night.

The rematch between the pair, who drew 2-2 in Derbyshire on Saturday, had three red cards.

The sides were soon down to 10 men each, Glossop’s Matthew Burke getting his marching orders after seven minutes and Brighouse’s Lee Spires after 18.

The visitors took the lead through Jamie Rainford following Spires’ dismissal, the ex-Shay striker scoring from the rebound after Tom Taylor had saved his spot kick.

A Ben Atkinson header from a Stephen Mallory cross made it 1-1, only for Max Leonard to restore the visitors’ lead on 28 minutes.

However, Brighouse went in level at the break thanks to an excellent James Pollard free-kick. The home player curled the ball into the top corner from 25 yards.

The third red card came three minutes after the break, the referee ruling that Glossop ‘keeper Benjamin Chapman had used his elbow on home striker Luke Parkin.

Benjamin Richardson went in goal but he was beaten by Parkin’s smashed penalty as Town hit the front for the first time.

Brighouse moved further clear when Fernando Moke beat two men and knocked the ball over the ‘keeper just before the hour mark.

Paul Quinn’s side now have a home date with Lancaster City in the next round. They return to Evo Stik NPL action at home to Clitheroe on Saturday and go to Colwyn Bay on Monday.