Brighouse go top of table

Brighouse Town went top of the Evo-Stik NPL’s first division north last night on their return to action after the Daniel Wilkinson tragedy.

They beat visitors Hyde United 2-0 at Hove Edge to make it five wins out of six in the league this season.

Luke Parkin fired them in front via the bar after seven minutes and a fine individual run and 25-yard shot from Tom Haigh 10 minutes later put them in command.

It was a week after Shaw Lane FC’s Wilkinson had collapsed fatally at the ground and Brighouse devoted the front of their programme to a picture of the player with the words “RIP our footballing friend.”

There was also a minute’s applause during play at the 61-minute mark, the time WIlkinson had gone down.

Brighouse, who had called off Saturday’s home game against Colne, are away to 17th-placed Droylsden on Saturday.