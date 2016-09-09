Brighouse boss Quinn scours the market

OUT of the FA Cup but not out of action, that is the state of play for Brighouse Town as they look forward to a very busy 72 hours of action from Saturday onwards.

They travel to old foes Mossley in Evo-Stik NPL Division One North action and then on Monday entertain Barnsley club Shaw Lane in the Integro League Cup preliminary round (7.45pm).

While manager Paul Quinn looks at a lengthening injury list and has two players still to clear suspensions, he is confident he can put out a side that can once more get a win and enhance the club’s position in the top four.

Summer signing from Scarborough Athletic Steve Mallory is back in training after his early season holiday and in consideration for a return. Luke Parkin, who took a knock late in the second half against Lancaster City, did not train but the manager expects him to be fit for the trip to the third highest ground in the country to host semi or full-time professional football.

The manager has also been very active over the past few days placing seven-day notices on players in south and north Yorkshire and also having a presence on Tuesday at matches involving Ossett Town and Billingham Synthonia and Thackley and Parkgate Steels.

There is also a player expected at training tonight from Ryman Premier club Wingate and Finchley who was previously an academy player with Spurs and has played international football with the Jewish Universities side in Germany and America. He is studying law and was coming yesterday to Leeds University to work towards his finals.

Quinn also had contact from a striker who has played with Ossett Albion before taking his chance last season with Israeli club Maccabi Hertzalier plus Andy Fairman, the Everton goalkeeping coach, has offered a recently signed Under-23 ’keeper on loan.

They wanted him to be getting some regular football but with Tom Taylor and Ed Hall on the books, the offer was politely rejected.

With being involved in the cup, Town slipped from second to fourth while Mossley, just two places below them from two wins and a draw, lost 7-2 in their tie to Hallmark Security North West Counties League Premier Division club Ashton Athletic.

Joint managers of the Lilywhites, Peter Band and Lloyd Morrison, will have had a lot of work to do this week to pick up their charges from losing so heavily to a fellow Greater Manchester club in a division below and not having got off to a great start in the league.

On Monday, Shaw Lane, who play in Evo-Stik NPL Division One South, following their rapid rise since inception in 2012, have, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leek Town, won two and drawn three of their games and are in fourth place like Town.

In the four seasons they have been going, they have signed 12 ex-Football League players thanks to their backers, a company called Aquaforce, which has now had to be dropped from their club name since they came into the world of semi-professional football.