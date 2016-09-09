Bridlington 24 Old Brodleians 11: East coast frustration for Brods once again

Bridlington has always been a tough fixture for Old Brodleians boys and the East coast side continued their long-standing run of home victories with a deserved triumph.

The visitors, however, did not let the hosts have it all their own way and put in a spirited performance despite being starved of good possession for long periods of the game .

In poor conditions, with heavy rain at times, handling was difficult, but Brods started well and much of the opening quarter was played out in midfield.

Brods enjoyed good possession and pressurised their hosts into several errors during this opening period, but they were unable to take full advantage and it was the Bridlington fly-half who showed some silky skills and created the first score after 25 minutes.

The Kiwi broke from deep in his own half and with good support play looked to be sure to score until Phil Town made a try-saving tackle.

From the resulting restart, just five metres from the Brods’ line, the scrum wheeled away and No8 Thompson picked up to score.

The try was converted to give the home side a 7-0 lead .

Brods responded swiftly from the restart thought and were awarded a penalty for offside. Tom Breakwell struck the ball well from 40 metres to bring the score back to 7-3.

As the conditions continued to deteriorate, Brods were put under pressure on their own line but defended well.

As half-time approached, Michael Briggs made good ground following a sequence of penalties and provided a good pass to Alex Dawson who ran strongly to finish a fine move.

The conversion was missed but Brods had a half time lead of 8-7.

In the second half, Brods could not secure enough possession to challenge the home side and, with their scrum becoming more dominant, much of the play was in the Brods’ half.

Bridlington secured their second try following an excellent move involving their fly-half, whose overhead pass put their inside centre through a gap in the defence to score between the visitors’ posts for 14-8.

Brods were finding it increasingly difficult to secure good scrum ball and the lineouts were becoming a lottery with the greasy ball. The home side secured a further try from a five-yard scrum when Thompson again forced his way over from short range.

Both sides exchanged penalties before the home side rounded off their scoring with another try from short range .

n Old Brodleians Development team hosted Halifax Vandals 2ndXV in a friendly fixture and the youthful home side enjoyed a landslide 59-0 victory.

Brods are looking to integrate more young players from the Colts side into senior rugby and play them at a good level to allow them to develop their game alongside more senior, experienced players .

The Brods side were led by Kieran Nalton and Luke Scrimshaw, and with no less than eleven tries scored it was a good exercise for the youngsters as they will be facing a much stiffer test on Saturday when they travel to West Leeds