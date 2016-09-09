Ambitious Rastrick cling to slim hopes of further promotion

Rastrick CC were again left frustrated by the rain on Saturday and denied the opportunity to win against Drakes Huddersfield League Championship rivals, Thongsbridge.

This leaves them needing to win their last game at home to Slaithwaite on Saturday to retain their slim chance of securing promotion, which also requires closest rivals Meltham and Moorlands to slip up.

The recent bad weather definitely hasn’t helped the team but there have certainly been a few missed opportunities along the way.

Cricket chairman Paul Shaw said: “Even if we fall at the final hurdle, this has still been a strong season from a young team who have shown that they have the ability to compete at the top level in this league.

“Whatever the outcome this year, we’ll be coming back much stronger for next season.”

The 2nd XI finish their campaign at Cawthorne and will be looking for a top-five finish in what has been a very promising first season in Championship Two.

The young Sunday XI side have two crucial fixtures remaining and will be looking to avoid relegation in a season that has seen several promising youngsters getting their first experience of open-age cricket.

n Brighouse 1st XI were again left frustrated as their fixture with local rivals Hartshead Moor was rained off.

With two games to go, Championship B’s bottom club are trying to pick up some momentum to take into 2017.

They finish their season with two home fixtures, the first coming on Saturday agsinst fifth-placed Bowling Old Lane, who they lost to earlier in the season by 64 runs.

The season ends against ninth-placed Hopton Mills, who they were unable to play earlier in the season as it was rained off.

First team skipper Sunny Matharu is working hard to bring in and keep the players he needs to recreate a competitive side for 2017.

Elsewhere, captain Nick Patefield has given the club a major boost going into 2017 as he has confirmed he will continue to captain the second team.

This week the 2nd XI travel to Bowling Old Lane as they also look to try and finish 2016 on a positive note.