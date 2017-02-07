Town stalwart Jack Haymer dies

Jack Haymer, a former Halifax Town director and well known figure in amateur football circles, has died.

The news was announced by the club on Twitter today in a message which read: “Jack Haymer has sadly passed away last night, our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Estelle, his family and friends.”

Haymer, a life long Town supporter, went on Facebook last February to tell friends he had an aggressive form of leukaemia.

A stalwart in the construction industry, he was presented with a lifetime achievement award at a ceremony held at the National History Museum in 2015 as an 80-year-old.

He was the founder of a committee which developed an apprenticeship programme and renowned industry training scheme.

Haymer had been associated with the former Stump Cross and Hebden Bridge amateur football teams, two of the most successful in the area.

He sponsors the Halifax Saturday League’s Challenge Cup competition.

FC Halifax Town will be holding a minute’s applause before their game with Nuneaton on Saturday to celebrate Jack’s life, while there will also be a tribute to him in the programme.