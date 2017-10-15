Top match off after collision

Yesterday’s top game in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL between leaders Shelf FC and fourth-placed Sowerby Bridge was postponed in sad circumstances.

League secretary David Rattigan said the game had been called off after an accident near Shelf’s ground at Westwood Park, Clayton Heights.

There had been a collision between a car containing Sowerby Bridge players and a boy.

Rattigan added: “A wait for the ambulance and police left both teams in no mood to play the game. It will now be rearranged.”

Ryburn United took advantage of Shelf’s inactivity to go clear at the top with a 4-2 home win over Calder ‘76.