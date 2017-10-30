Shelf sides clash in cup

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Halifax AFL’s Jack Haymer Challenge Cup has thrown up a Shelf derby.

Holders Shelf FC, who got past Sowerby United on penalties in Saturday’s second round, will host Shelf United on Saturday, November 25.

Promoted Shelf FC have already beaten United 8-2 in a league match at Lightcliffe Academy this season.

Challenge Cup: Elland Allstars v Brighouse Sports, Ivy House or Copley United v Sowerby Bridge, Midgley United v Holmfield or Greetland, Shelf FC v Shelf United.

Ziggy’s Metro Cars Invitation Cup: Illingworth St Mary’s Res v Greetland Res, Mixenden United or Sowerby Bridge Res v FC Ovenden, Shelf United Res v Shelf FC Res, Stainland United v Flying Dutchman.

Matches on November 25 (1-45pm).